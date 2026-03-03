Lukas Nelson Adds Seven Shows to Solo Tour Across Southern States

Lukas Nelson, son of country music legend Willie Nelson, is expanding his American Romance Tour into 2026, adding new dates across the U.S. as he continues to forge his identity as a solo artist.

Nelson kicked off his first solo tour, without his former band Promise of the Real, in the fall of 2025 to support his debut solo album, American Romance. The list of tour dates and cities continues to grow, with festivals in the mix as well.

Newly added 2026 dates include April 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida; April 13 in Palm Valley, Florida; April 19 in Philadelphia, Mississippi; April 24 in Fredericksburg, Texas; May 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; May 7 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas; and May 8 in Tyler, Texas. Additional dates are listed at lukasnelson.com. Tickets are on sale now, and Nelson told fans he "can't wait to see you out there."

Released June 20, 2025, via Sony Music Nashville, American Romance is Nelson's debut solo album. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the 12-track collection is nominated for Best Traditional Country Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, making Lukas and his father, Willie, 92, only the second father-and-son duo nominated in the same GRAMMY category for different albums.

Nelson's close relationship with his father remains central to his story as a rising solo artist.

"Every second of every day, I am trying to be with my father. If I can. But he of all people understands the importance of striking while the iron's hot, and I've always wanted to make him proud by being a hard worker, being self-sufficient, and never needing to ask him for anything. And it takes me away from my dad sometimes, but I know that he knows why, because he had to do the same thing when he was young," shared Nelson.

He continued, "And so every second of every day, I'm trying to get back. When I'm home, I'll go see him every day. We'll go sit and pick, we'll sit and talk, we'll sit and listen to music, listen to Django, and Merle, and Ernest Tubb, and Hank Williams, and play dominos, spend good time. That's what it's all about."