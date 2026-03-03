The Star Spangled Banner, Mount Rushmore, & More- Can’t Beat Cody
- 179 years ago today, Alexander Graham Bell was born. What iconic device did he invite?
- On this date back in 1931, "The Star Spangled Banner" officially became the National Anthem. True or False: "The Star Spangled Banner" was written during the Civil War.
- 93 years ago today, Mount Rushmore was dedicated. Name at least 3 presidents featured on Mount Rushmore.
Answers:
- The telephone
- False
- George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt
