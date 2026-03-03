Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Star Spangled Banner, Mount Rushmore, & More- Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
4th Of July Fun In Augusta And Aiken

The American Flag is just one of the many things we celebrate as being Americans on the 4th

Photo-Chris O'Kelley
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric
  1. 179 years ago today, Alexander Graham Bell was born. What iconic device did he invite?
  2. On this date back in 1931, "The Star Spangled Banner" officially became the National Anthem. True or False: "The Star Spangled Banner" was written during the Civil War.
  3. 93 years ago today, Mount Rushmore was dedicated. Name at least 3 presidents featured on Mount Rushmore.

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. The telephone
  2. False
  3. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

American Flag
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Luke Combs, Dr. Seuss Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
The Kicks Wake Up KrewLuke Combs, Dr. Seuss Day, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Grand Canyon Arizona
The Kicks Wake Up KrewThe Grand Canyon, Johnny Cash, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Ric Flair
The Kicks Wake Up KrewRic Flair, James Brown, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect