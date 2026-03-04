Backstage Country
Luke Combs Places Two Songs in Billboard Country Airplay Top 10 for First Time

Luke Combs has landed two songs simultaneously in the Billboard Country Airplay Top 10, marking an uncommon milestone for an artist without a collaboration on the chart. “Sleepless in a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Luke Combs performs onstage during the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Amy E. Price / Stringer via Getty Images

Luke Combs has landed two songs simultaneously in the Billboard Country Airplay Top 10, marking an uncommon milestone for an artist without a collaboration on the chart. "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" debuted in the tier at No. 10 in its seventh chart week, while "Days Like These" holds at No. 8 in its 16th week. The achievement puts Combs in rare company; this kind of dual placement typically occurs only when an artist has both a solo single and a collaboration climbing the charts simultaneously.

"Country radio and the fans never cease to amaze me," Combs tells Billboard. "We took 'Days Like These' to country radio and had no plans to do anything else until its run was over, but then the fans just really took hold of 'Sleepless in a Hotel Room' and gave us no choice but to send it to radio, too. But to have them both in the top 10 at the same time? Wow. I'm super grateful!"

According to Luminate, "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" earned 18.3 million audience impressions in the Feb. 20–26 tracking period, up 11% week over week. "Days Like These" logged 19.7 million impressions in the same window, up 4%. The only comparable recent moment came in 2023, when Morgan Wallen placed both "Last Night" and "One Thing at a Time" in the Country Airplay Top 10 simultaneously.

"Sleepless in a Hotel Room" also reached the top 10 faster than Combs' average — arriving in seven weeks against his career norm of 14 weeks. A third Combs track, the traditional country-flavored "Be by You," is also generating strong streaming numbers, further underscoring his broad chart footprint heading into album season.

Both "Sleepless in a Hotel Room" and "Days Like These," along with "Be by You," appear on Combs' upcoming album, The Way I Am, due March 20.

BillboardLuke Combs
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
