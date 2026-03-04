National Snack Day, Swiftie, & More
- 189 years ago today, the city of Chicago was incorporated. True or False: Chicago was the capital of Illinois for 25 years before Springfield became the capital.
- Today is National Snack Day. Which snack came out first: Goldfish Crackers or Slim Jims?
- The word "Swiftie" has been added to Dictionary.com. True or False: Taylor Swift once performed at the Sno-Cap in North Augusta.
- False
- Slim Jims
- True
