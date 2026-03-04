Backstage Country
National Snack Day, Swiftie, & More

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric. Answers:

Cody

Taylor Swift sings the National Anthem as the Detroit Lions host the Miami Dolphins in a Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 23, 2006 in Detroit. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

  1. 189 years ago today, the city of Chicago was incorporated. True or False: Chicago was the capital of Illinois for 25 years before Springfield became the capital.
  2. Today is National Snack Day. Which snack came out first: Goldfish Crackers or Slim Jims?
  3. The word "Swiftie" has been added to Dictionary.com. True or False: Taylor Swift once performed at the Sno-Cap in North Augusta.

Answers:

  1. False
  2. Slim Jims
  3. True

snacks
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
