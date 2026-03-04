Rascal Flatts Surprise Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane With Brand-New Cars

Rascal Flatts officially ended their Life is a Highway Tour. As a thank you to their tour openers, Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, the band showed their appreciation with brand new cars.

Rascal Flatts Gift Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane with Cars

After a 21-city tour, the band wrapped up their 2026 tour over the weekend. To show their appreciation to Alaina and Lane, Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts gave Alaina a brand-new Ford Bronco and, for Lane, a new Ford Mustang.

The band’s official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos featuring the tour’s highlights. The caption reads, “And that’s a WRAP! It was a bittersweet but beautiful night in Buffalo as we closed out The Life Is A Highway Tour 2.0. Thank you to each and every one of you who took time out of your lives to share a couple hours of music with us. We are forever grateful for this blessing!! Until next time?”

Alaina’s Heartfelt Post

New mom Alaina also uploaded a video of her last performance with the band. She wrote in the caption, “Back home in Nashville today thinking back on how blessed I feel to have been part of the Life Is A Highway Tour. There were so many memories and friendships made over the last year that will last a lifetime. Thank you @rascalflatts for having me out on BOTH legs of this tour and for letting me share this moment with you. Thank you to every member of the band and crew that worked tirelessly to make this tour possible. And thank YOU ALL for showing up and singing along with us every night. @iamchrislane, how lucky are we?! I love you all (going to cry into my pillow now).