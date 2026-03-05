Gabby Barrett, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- Gabby Barrett is celebrating a birthday today. Gabby became a star after being featured on season 16 of what reality singing competition: American Idol or The Voice?
- On this date back in 1960, Elvis Presley was honorably discharged from the United States Army. What was his rank: Lieutenant, Corporal, or Sergeant?
- Today is National Cheese Doodle Day. The Cheetos mascot's name is Chester Cheetah. True or False: The original Cheetos mascot was a mouse.
- American Idol
- Sergeant
- True
