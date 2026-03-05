Backstage Country
Gabby Barrett, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Gabby Barrett on the red carpet wearing a black dress.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
  1. Gabby Barrett is celebrating a birthday today. Gabby became a star after being featured on season 16 of what reality singing competition: American Idol or The Voice?
  2. On this date back in 1960, Elvis Presley was honorably discharged from the United States Army. What was his rank: Lieutenant, Corporal, or Sergeant?
  3. Today is National Cheese Doodle Day. The Cheetos mascot's name is Chester Cheetah. True or False: The original Cheetos mascot was a mouse.

Answers:

  1. American Idol
  2. Sergeant
  3. True

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
