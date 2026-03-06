Backstage Country
Carly Pearce Reveals Release Date for Steamy Duet with Riley Green

Last week, Carly Pearce and Riley Green riled us up really good. Now, the duo just confirmed what we have all been waiting for: their steamy collab will drop soon.   Carly…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green and Carly Pearce perform onstage for the Big Machine 20th Anniversary concert at Lower Broadway
Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Last week, Carly Pearce and Riley Green riled us up really good. Now, the duo just confirmed what we have all been waiting for: their steamy collab will drop soon.  

Carly Pearce and Riley Green’s Sexy Duet  

Pearce is no stranger when it comes to singing duets. In fact, her first Grammy is for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde. Green is no newbie either. His wildly successful duets with Ella Langley (“You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do”) had him winning major country music awards.  

Now, Pearce and Green are releasing a new collab, and from their track records, it looks like it will be another hit.  

'If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay'  

Pearce teased the collab with two videos; one is an obvious behind-the-scenes shoot of what appears to be a music video. A woman is seen sitting down holding a wine glass, with a man’s hand caressing her arm and leg, while with the second one her face and that of Green are already included in the shot. She captioned the second video with, “baby isn’t doing this the definition of insane.”  

The pair announced on Instagram by uploading a steamy photo of an almost kiss that “If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay” is scheduled for a March 13 release.   

No official announcement yet from Pearce about a new album, but it’s safe to assume that she is working on one after releasing “Church Girl” and this upcoming duet. 

Carly PearceRiley Green
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
