National Oreo Day, Shaq, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Cody

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: In this photo illustration, Oreo cookies are displayed on December 03, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  1. Today is National Oreo Day. What year did Oreos come out: 1912, 1920, or 1936?
  2. Shaquille O'Neal is turning 54 today. How many NBA teams did Shaq play for during his career: 3, 4, or 6?
  3. On this date back in 1475, artist Michelangelo was born. One of his most famous works was painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Where is the Sistine Chapel: Italy, England, or Jerusalem?

  1. 1912
  2. 6
  3. Italy

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
