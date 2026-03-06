National Oreo Day, Shaq, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- Today is National Oreo Day. What year did Oreos come out: 1912, 1920, or 1936?
- Shaquille O'Neal is turning 54 today. How many NBA teams did Shaq play for during his career: 3, 4, or 6?
- On this date back in 1475, artist Michelangelo was born. One of his most famous works was painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Where is the Sistine Chapel: Italy, England, or Jerusalem?
- 1912
- 6
- Italy
