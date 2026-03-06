This Day in Country History: March 6

Lou Ottens, inventor of the cassette tape, died on March 6, 2021, aged 94. He's also credited with helping to develop the compact disc. While Ottens' contribution to country music was significant, other songs and stars of the genre have roots tied to March 6.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may remember these country music breakthrough hits and milestones that occurred on March 6:

1989: Garth Brooks released his first single from his debut self-titled album, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old). The album also featured Brooks' first No. 1 hit song, "If Tomorrow Never Comes."

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones in country music that took place on March 6 and had a major impact on the genre include:

1977: Known for his unique style that blends country and hip-hop, Bubba Sparxxx was born Warren Anderson Mathis in LaGrange, Georgia. His 2013 album, Pain Management, made its way onto the Top 40 Country Albums chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These March 6 recordings and performances helped transform country music:

1972: Dolly Parton's ninth studio album, Touch Your Woman, was released. The album's title song earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music you listen to today was shaped by March 6 changes and challenges of the past, such as:

1999: George Jones suffered critical injuries when he hit a bridge while driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred near his home in Franklin, Tennessee, while he was on his cell phone with his stepdaughter.

