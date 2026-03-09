Backstage Country
Barbie Day, Tiger Woods, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

  1. Today is Barbie Day. True or False: Barbie does not have a full name.
  2. 4 years ago today, Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. True or False: Tiger has won more Masters Green Jackets than anyone else.
  3. Today is World DJ Day. Which Kicks 99 personality has been here the longest: Tee Gentry, Chris O'Kelley, or Dub?

Answers:

  1. False - her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.
  2. False - Tiger's won 5, but Jack Nicklaus has won 6.
  3. Tee Gentry

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
