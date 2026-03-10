Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Carrie Underwood, Chuck Norris, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City
Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric
  1. Carrie Underwood is celebrating a birthday today. True or False: Carrie Underwood has never played in Augusta before.
  2. Chuck Norris is turning 86 today. Fill in the blank on the title of the TV show that Chuck Norris starred in from 1993-2001: "_______, Texas Ranger".
  3. Today is National Ranch Dressing Day. True or False: Hidden Valley Ranch is a real place.

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. False - She played the James Brown Arena in 2010 and 2013.
  2. Walker
  3. True - it's in the mountains near Santa Barbara, California.

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Carrie Underwood
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
The Biggest Barbie Collection Auctioned At Christies
The Kicks Wake Up KrewBarbie Day, Tiger Woods, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
National Oreo Day, Shaq, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
The Kicks Wake Up KrewNational Oreo Day, Shaq, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Gabby Barrett on the red carpet wearing a black dress.
The Kicks Wake Up KrewGabby Barrett, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect