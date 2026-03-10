Carrie Underwood, Chuck Norris, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- Carrie Underwood is celebrating a birthday today. True or False: Carrie Underwood has never played in Augusta before.
- Chuck Norris is turning 86 today. Fill in the blank on the title of the TV show that Chuck Norris starred in from 1993-2001: "_______, Texas Ranger".
- Today is National Ranch Dressing Day. True or False: Hidden Valley Ranch is a real place.
Answers:
- False - She played the James Brown Arena in 2010 and 2013.
- Walker
- True - it's in the mountains near Santa Barbara, California.
