Hunter Hayes Releases ‘Evergreen,’ Completes Trilogy With Genre-Blending Album

Hunter Hayes releases Evergreen, his first full-length album in three years, completing a trilogy that began with Wild Blue and Red Sky. The 10-track project traces a journey from optimism…

Jennifer Eggleston
Hunter Hayes speaks during an education program at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Timothy Norris / Stringer via Getty Images

Hunter Hayes releases Evergreen, his first full-length album in three years, completing a trilogy that began with Wild Blue and Red Sky. The 10-track project traces a journey from optimism through conflict to resolution, weaving together country, pop, folk, R&B, and indie rock into an emotionally rich, musically ambitious collection.

"I wanted to make a project from the future," Hayes says. "It's full of hope, optimism, light and love… an escape from reality as well as a new way to appreciate the good things in our everyday life."

Co-produced with Alex Flagstad, Evergreen was inspired by notes Hayes wrote to himself from a future version of who he hoped to become. Lyrically, the album centers on themes of renewal, self-discovery, compassion, and presence, while challenging long-held notions of self-worth, performance, and masculinity. Hayes describes it as a letter from his future self — part prayer, part manifestation.

In support of the release, Hayes performed his single "Too Late" on Live with Kelly and Mark and delivered the U.S. National Anthem at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, an outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium. He also spoke with PEOPLE Magazine about the album's inspirations. Today, March 9, Hayes performs the title track on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The album kicks off a 22-city North American Evergreen Tour beginning March 25 in Hopewell, Virginia, with stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more. BLÜ EYES joins the first stretch of dates, while Franklin Jonas supports the Midwest and Southern leg.

Evergreen is available now on all streaming platforms.

