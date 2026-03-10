Kane Brown Shows Appreciation for Wife Katelyn in a Hilarious Video

In celebration of International Women’s Day, country music heartthrob Kane Brown showed his appreciation for all the things his wife, Katelyn, does around their home in a hilarious video posted on Instagram.

Kane Brown Goes Blonde

With a caption that reads, “Happy national women’s month! Shout out to all the amazing women that have to put up with our bs. MY SONG WOMAN OUT FRIDAY!!!!” you already know the video’s going to be lit, especially since husband and wife have been posting funny videos doing some of the most viral moments on social media.

The video began with Katelyn, dressed in a hoodie, shorts, and a baseball cap, taking out the trash. Next came Kane, wearing a long blonde wig along with matching robes and pajamas, as he tossed a banana peel into the trash can, revealing that Katelyn hadn’t replaced the bag after taking the trash out. A caption on the screen read, “Things women have to deal with every day.”

The clip then cuts to Kane washing dishes when Katelyn walks in with more cups and plates for him to clean. The next scene shows a classic battle of the sexes: the toilet seat debate. Katelyn goes first, and when it’s Kane’s turn, he does the little wiggle women often do when trying to pull down tight pants before sitting. But the moment he sits, he lets out a high-pitched yelp after realizing the toilet seat is wet.

Next, the video shows Kane following Katelyn into the living room as she sits down on the couch. He picks up her shoes and sternly tells her, “How many times do I have to tell you NO SHOES ON THE RUG?”

The clip then cuts to another relatable moment. Kane appears flanked by all three kids as they call for Katelyn’s help while she’s busy working on the computer. “Hi, babe, is there any chance you can help me?” Kane asks. Without looking up, Katelyn replies, “I’ll be done in a minute,” before closing the door.

Kane and Katelyn also act out another classic husband-and-wife disagreement: dirty clothes left on the floor even though the laundry bin is within reach. In the final scene, Kane is seen changing the baby’s diaper when Katelyn walks by and playfully smacks him on the butt. Kane reacts in frustration, exclaiming, “NO!”

'Woman'

Aside from showing the plight of women every day and to appreciate his wife putting up with all his “bs,” the clip is also sort of a promotion for his latest single, “Woman.”