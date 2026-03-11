Chris Janson and David Lee Murphy Release New Duet Friday
Chris Janson is set to release a new duet with country veteran David Lee Murphy this Friday. The track, titled "Fun," pairs Janson with the 1990s hitmaker best known for his classic "Dust on the Bottle" and a catalog of songs he wrote for some of country music's biggest names.
Murphy's songwriting credits include Jason Aldean's "Big Green Tractor," Kenny Chesney's "Living in Fast Forward," and Jake Owen's "Anywhere With You," a resume that adds considerable anticipation to the collaboration.
Janson offered fans an early look at the track via Instagram, posting a snippet in which he recalls past adventures — being drunk in Talladega and closing down bars — before the chorus lands: "They can't say we didn't have fun." The teaser signals a nostalgic, high-energy tone ahead of the release.
The new duet arrives as Janson continues to build momentum on the charts. "Me & A Beer," from his 2025 album Wild Horses, remains in active chart rotation, giving the new release a strong platform. Janson is also set to resume his Wild Horses Untamed tour on March 20, with dates running through the rest of the year.
The pairing brings together Janson's current chart presence and Murphy's deep roots as both a performer and hit-maker, a combination that sets up "Fun" as one of the more notable country drops of the week.