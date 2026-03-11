Chris Janson and David Lee Murphy Release New Duet Friday

Chris Janson is set to release a new duet with country veteran David Lee Murphy this Friday. The track, titled "Fun," pairs Janson with the 1990s hitmaker best known for his classic "Dust on the Bottle" and a catalog of songs he wrote for some of country music's biggest names.

Janson offered fans an early look at the track via Instagram, posting a snippet in which he recalls past adventures — being drunk in Talladega and closing down bars — before the chorus lands: "They can't say we didn't have fun." The teaser signals a nostalgic, high-energy tone ahead of the release.

The new duet arrives as Janson continues to build momentum on the charts. "Me & A Beer," from his 2025 album Wild Horses, remains in active chart rotation, giving the new release a strong platform. Janson is also set to resume his Wild Horses Untamed tour on March 20, with dates running through the rest of the year.