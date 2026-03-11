Jelly Roll, Elon Musk, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- Jelly Roll has become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. What year was the Grand Ole Opry broadcast on the radio for the first time: 1925, 1930, or 1935?
- According to Forbes Magazine, Elon Musk is the wealthiest person in the world. He's worth $839 billion. Where is Elon Musk from: England, Italy, or South Africa?
- 29 years ago today, Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. True or False: All of the following celebrities have also been knighted: Mick Jagger, Elton John, and Ed Sheeran.
Answers:
- 1925
- South Africa
- False - Ed Sheeran has not been knighted.
