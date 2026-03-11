Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll, Elon Musk, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll speaks onstage at an Artist Interview during the CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric
  1. Jelly Roll has become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. What year was the Grand Ole Opry broadcast on the radio for the first time: 1925, 1930, or 1935?
  2. According to Forbes Magazine, Elon Musk is the wealthiest person in the world. He's worth $839 billion. Where is Elon Musk from: England, Italy, or South Africa?
  3. 29 years ago today, Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. True or False: All of the following celebrities have also been knighted: Mick Jagger, Elton John, and Ed Sheeran.

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. 1925
  2. South Africa
  3. False - Ed Sheeran has not been knighted.

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Elon MuskJelly RollPaul McCartney
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City
The Kicks Wake Up KrewCarrie Underwood, Chuck Norris, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
The Biggest Barbie Collection Auctioned At Christies
The Kicks Wake Up KrewBarbie Day, Tiger Woods, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
National Oreo Day, Shaq, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
The Kicks Wake Up KrewNational Oreo Day, Shaq, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect