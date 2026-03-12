March Dining Specials

Backstage Country
WB visited Chef Vince to find out what the March Specials are here at Tavern on The Trail. They’re bringing bold flavors and comfort classics to the table all month…

WB visited Chef Vince to find out what the March Specials are here at Tavern on The Trail. They’re bringing bold flavors and comfort classics to the table all month long. From hearty favorites to indulgent desserts, these limited-time specials are made to satisfy. Stop in and try:

  • Guinness Beef Stew
  • Fish + Chips
  • Wagyu Shepherd’s Pie
  • Reuben Sandwich
  • Bangers + Mash
  • Peach Bread Pudding with Jack Daniel’s crème sauce.

Come experience great food, warm hospitality, and the elevated dining you know and love. Remember, kids eat free on Wednesday nights! If you are at Patriots Park for ballgames, be sure to place your order through DoorDash or stop by to dine with them or grab-and-go! Tavern on the Trail at Bartram is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

