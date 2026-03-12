Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- 132 years ago today, Coca-Cola was sold in bottles for the first time. True or False: The secret recipe for Coca-Cola is stored in a Suntrust Bank vault in Downtown Atlanta.
- On this date back in 1912, the Girl Scouts were founded. True or False: The Girl Scots were originally called the Girl Guides.
- Singer-Songwriter James Taylor is turning 78 today. True or False: Taylor Swift was named after James Taylor.
Answers:
- False
- True
- True
