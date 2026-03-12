Backstage Country
Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric. Answers:

Cody
Coca-Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Bottles of Coca Cola displayed at a grocery store on April 24, 2023 in San Rafael, California. Coca Cola reported first quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with revenues of $10.96 billion compared to the expected $10.8 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  1. 132 years ago today, Coca-Cola was sold in bottles for the first time. True or False: The secret recipe for Coca-Cola is stored in a Suntrust Bank vault in Downtown Atlanta.
  2. On this date back in 1912, the Girl Scouts were founded. True or False: The Girl Scots were originally called the Girl Guides.
  3. Singer-Songwriter James Taylor is turning 78 today. True or False: Taylor Swift was named after James Taylor.

Answers:

  1. False
  2. True
  3. True

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Coca ColaGirl Scouts
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
