Colter Wall Cancels Tour, Takes Indefinite Break From Performing to Address Mental Health

Colter Wall, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, has canceled the remainder of his Memories and Empties Tour and announced an indefinite hiatus from live music, citing a decline in his mental health.

"The truth is that I am mentally unwell," Wall wrote. "Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined."

He continued, "After discussions with my team, we have decided to cancel the remaining shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music. Thank you for your understanding and support."

The cancellation ends a run that had been among the more extended touring stretches of Wall's career, beginning in Texas in January. Several March dates, two in Indianapolis, one in Cincinnati, and a sold-out show at Detroit's Fox Theatre, will not go forward. Tickets will be refunded automatically through the original point of purchase.

Wall had earlier rescheduled several tour dates for personal reasons, sharing a post: "My reasons for doing so are quite personal, and I've always valued my privacy despite the nature of my occupation," he wrote, in part. "But I will simply say that some time off the road for reasons of mental and physical health are greatly needed." He concluded, "I know this is not news people like to get, and I don't much like being to one to give it. Myself and my team take none of this lightly, and we hope for your continued support and understanding. Thank you."

No return date to live performance has been announced. The hiatus follows the November 2025 release of Memories and Empties, Wall's most recent album.