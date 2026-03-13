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Lynyrd Skynyrd, Friday the 13th, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

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CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 - Lynyrd Skynyrd

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Billy Gibbons of ZZ top perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

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  1. Today is Friday the 13th. Many people think of Jason Voorhees and the Friday the 13th movies when they think about today. How many Jason movies have there been: 10, 12, or 13?
  2. 20 years ago today, Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. Perhaps their most famous song is "Sweet Home Alabama." True or False: That song was actually the first one they every released.
  3. Stewie Griffin from the show "Family Guy" is getting his own spinoff show. The show "Family Guy" is set in the fictional town of Quahog, which is located in which state: Massachusetts, Vermont, or Rhode Island?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. 12
  2. False
  3. Rhode Island

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Family GuyFriday the 13thLynyrd Skynyrd
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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