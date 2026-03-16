Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- "One Battle After Another" won the Academy Award for Best Picture last night. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in that movie. True or False: Though he's been nominated multiple times, Leonardo DiCaprio has never won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may buy the Seattle Seahawks. What year did the Seahawks join the NFL: 1969, 1972, or 1976?
- We are three weeks away from the start of Masters Week. True or False: The Masters wasn't the original name for the tournament.
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Answers:
- False - he won in 2016 for "The Revenant".
- 1976
- True - It wasn't called the Masters until 1939. Before, it was the Augusta National Invitation Tournament.
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.