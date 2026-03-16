Megan Moroney Admits to Drew Barrymore She Nearly Quit Music

Megan Moroney recently released her latest studio album, Cloud 9, which topped the Billboard 200 album charts. So, it’s difficult to think she once considered quitting music when it's obvious it' what she’s destined to do.

Megan Moroney Thought About Quitting Music

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the “Who Hurt You?” singer revealed that after 6 months living in Nashville, she was ready to call it quits. “I remember it was like 2020. I had lived in Nashville for like six months, and I remember watching the CMA Awards alone at my apartment, and I remember crying that night, and I was just like, ‘This is like never going to happen for me.’”

She added, “And I was just, I hadn’t written a good song in like two months, and I’m like, ‘This sucks. Maybe I should just move home.’ And my parents encouraged me to not do that.”

Megan Moroney on Why She Considers Her Concerts "Group Therapy" | The Drew Barrymore Show

Enjoying the Career She Deserves

After writing hits, selling out shows, and winning accolades, Moroney still can’t wrap her head around all that’s been happening to her. “This is my third album, and I feel like I’ve just kind of been chipping away, and little things happen over time where I’m like, ‘wow, this is crazy.”

She explained, “Like the Am I Okay? Tour, and then to have a number one album, I’m like, oh, it must be working because all these little wins become a big win eventually. And then you wake up one day, and you have the number one album, and it’s like, when did that even happen?”