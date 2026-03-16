Megan Moroney Says Women Stand at Top of Country Music Following Chart Success

Megan Moroney says women are leading country music — and the charts are backing her up. During a promotional interview for her upcoming Cloud 9 Tour, Moroney spoke candidly about the rising visibility of women in the genre and what it means for those who follow.

"I feel like right now, we're on top of the mountain, personally. With artists like Lainey and Ella, us three were the most nominated at the CMA Awards, so not to say that it's in a perfect state, certainly we could always use some more women," shared Moroney.

Moroney, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley each earned six nominations at the 59th annual CMA Awards in November, the most of any artist and the first time three female solo artists have shared that distinction.

The comments come as Moroney is riding a career-high. Her third studio album, Cloud 9, released Feb. 20, debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts, making her the first woman to top the all-genre albums chart with a country album since Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter in April 2024. The same week Cloud 9 ruled the Billboard 200, Langley's "Choosin' Texas" sat atop the Billboard Hot 100, making Langley and Moroney the first women who primarily record country music to simultaneously lead Billboard's premier all-genre song and album charts.

Moroney sees the momentum as something larger than her own success, sharing, "I think to have women leading the pack and putting out such great music that fans just love, it's like, something has changed, clearly. It's not like great music wasn't being put out, but for whatever reason, it's being more mainstream and recognized, which is great, I think."

Wilson, a co-host of the 2025 CMA Awards, topped the Country Airplay chart with "Somewhere Over Laredo" in 2025 and earned GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Langley's "Choosin' Texas" reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts — the first single by a woman to simultaneously lead all three.

Still, Moroney acknowledged the work isn't finished, stating, "I think that the more successful we can be, the more it opens up lanes for other women."