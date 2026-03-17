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Jo Dee Messina to Release First Album in Over 10 Years This Summer

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Jo Dee Messina is returning to the studio spotlight with Bridges, her seventh studio album and first in more than a decade. The project is set for…

Jennifer Eggleston
Jo Dee Messina performs onstage for The Listening Room 20th Anniversary at Ryman Auditorium on March 03, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Jo Dee Messina is returning to the studio spotlight with Bridges, her seventh studio album and first in more than a decade. The project is set for a summer 2026 release on Dreambound Records.

The album's lead single, "Some Bridges," is available now. Written by Messina alongside celebrated songwriters Kat Higgins and James T. Slater, the track was mixed by five-time GRAMMY winner Chris Lord-Alge, who previously mixed some of Messina's biggest hits, including "Heads Carolina, Tails California."

"We are often told not to burn bridges — and it's good advice," says Messina. "I've lived long enough to know that's true. But there are also exceptions, and sometimes it's OK to let that baby burn. In life, sometimes we just need to look forward and keep going."

Bridges draws on a decade's worth of life experience — love, loss, illness, and resilience — and weaves it into what Messina describes as a hopeful, healing collection. Key tracks include "Let Me Love You," "Days You Don't Get Back," "Welcome To the Show," and "The Jesus I Know," spanning emotional range from protective balladry to witty storytelling.

The album marks a new chapter for Messina, who rose to prominence in the late 1990s with a string of No. 1 hits, including "Bye Bye," "I'm Alright," and "Bring on the Rain." After business disputes and personal struggles slowed her recording career in the early 2000s, she continued to tour and record sporadically. Renewed public interest, sparked in part by Cole Swindell's 2022 No. 1 hit "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," has helped fuel this latest chapter.

Messina has a full slate of 2026 tour dates listed on her official website, with performances running from March through October at fairs, theaters, and festivals nationwide. Updates will be shared via her social media channels.

Jo Dee Messina
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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