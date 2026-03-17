Megan Moroney’s ‘Wedding Dress’ Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Megan Moroney’s “Wedding Dress” has been a fan favorite even before its official release. Moroney teased the track for quite some time, and fans have been clamoring for its release ever since she released her debut album. Now that the song has officially been released, it has expectedly gone viral on TikTok with fans adding the song as background music to sad movies.

What is Megan Moroney’s 'Wedding Dress' About?

The track is a melancholic song that follows the singer thinking of an ex-lover that she is yet to forget. In the first verse, she sings of her greatest fear, and as the song progresses to the chorus, it’s missing her ex on her wedding day.

“My biggest fear ain't tigers or spiders or heights / Or getting lost somewhere at sea / It's one that I've been playing in my head since you left / And it shows up in my dreams / Best case, I move on, and I get better / Worst case, this drags on and on forever.”

The chorus goes, “What if the missing you don't ever go away? / What if you're burned into my brain? / What if my heart's already made up its mind? / And what if I find somebody new / And I'm about to say "I do" / Then out of the blue, I think of you? / Hell, what a mess / So let me miss him now / But God, don't lеt me miss him in a wedding dress.”

Viral Videos

Fans created videos featuring the track and several TOTGA movie scenes, including La La Land’s Sebastian and Mia, Gilmore Girls’ Luke and Lorelai, and Gossip Girl’s Chuck and Blair. Reactions to her lyrics were unanimous; heartbreaking and hauntingly beautiful for those who have experienced love and loss.

Listen to it below.