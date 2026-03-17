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Tom Brady, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady”

The former NFL quarterback is another celebrity that celebrates his birthday on the 3rd. He was born in 1977 in California.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
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  1. Actor Gary Sinise is turning 71 today. One of his most famous roles was playing what character in the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump"?
  2. 69 years ago today, Elvis Presley bought Graceland for $102,500. Where is Graceland located?
  3. On this date back in 2020, Tom Brady announced he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons. Tom would play 2 more NFL seasons with which team: The Buccaneers, the Saints, or the Dolphins?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Lt. Dan
  2. Memphis, Tennessee
  3. The Tampa Bay Bucs

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Tom Brady
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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