Tom Brady, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Actor Gary Sinise is turning 71 today. One of his most famous roles was playing what character in the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump"?
- 69 years ago today, Elvis Presley bought Graceland for $102,500. Where is Graceland located?
- On this date back in 2020, Tom Brady announced he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons. Tom would play 2 more NFL seasons with which team: The Buccaneers, the Saints, or the Dolphins?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Lt. Dan
- Memphis, Tennessee
- The Tampa Bay Bucs
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.