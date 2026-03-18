Cole Swindell, Jerry Seinfeld, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Jerry Seinfeld's Mercedes Benz 500 E was recently auctioned off for over $357,000. What year did his show "Seinfeld" premiere on NBC: 1989, 1991, or 1992?
- The first round of March Madness begins tomorrow. Which team has won the most NCAA Men's Basketball Championships: Duke, North Carolina, or UCLA?
- Cole Swindell and Chris Young are both set to open sports bars in Downtown Nashville soon. Who is older: Chris Young, Cole Swindell, or are they both the same age?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- 1989
- UCLA
- Cole Swindell
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.