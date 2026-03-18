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Cole Swindell, Jerry Seinfeld, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
2019 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 - Cole Swindell

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Cole Swindell performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
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  1. Jerry Seinfeld's Mercedes Benz 500 E was recently auctioned off for over $357,000. What year did his show "Seinfeld" premiere on NBC: 1989, 1991, or 1992?
  2. The first round of March Madness begins tomorrow. Which team has won the most NCAA Men's Basketball Championships: Duke, North Carolina, or UCLA?
  3. Cole Swindell and Chris Young are both set to open sports bars in Downtown Nashville soon. Who is older: Chris Young, Cole Swindell, or are they both the same age?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. 1989
  2. UCLA
  3. Cole Swindell

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Chris YoungCole SwindellJerry SeinfeldMarch Madness
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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