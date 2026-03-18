Vince Gill Drops Fifth EP in Series Marking 50 Years Since Leaving Oklahoma

Vince Gill releases Lonely's What I Do, the fifth EP in his 50 Years From Home series, delivering eight tracks that continue the year-long project marking five decades since he left Oklahoma to pursue a music career. Out now on MCA, the EP features seven new recordings alongside "Pocket Full of Gold," a catalog cut from Gill's 1991 album of the same name.

Recorded at Gill's Nashville home studio with engineers Matt Rausch and Justin Niebank, the collection immerses listeners in heartbreak, memory, and the passage of time. The title track nods to Bob Wills's Western swing, while other songs weave memoir-like storytelling rooted in fading honky-tonk culture and loss.

Gill co-wrote the majority of the tracks with collaborators, including Sharon Vaughn, Hadlie Jo Pritchard, Mae Estes, Kameron Marlowe, Lee Thomas Miller, Tom Douglas, Belle Frantz, and Bob DiPiero. His youngest daughter, Corrina Gill, contributes harmony vocals on "How's The Leaving Going."

Gill addresses this theme of sadness, explaining, "I love the melancholy in music. I always have. Maybe it goes back to the bluegrass days of the murder ballads, those kinds of songs. There's so much more emotion in songs that have a little more despair. I think they're as powerful as they are because they tell great stories. They paint great pictures that take you to that place — whether they're true or not."

The EP is the latest chapter in Gill's ongoing 50 Years From Home series, which sees the country icon releasing new material monthly over the course of a year while continuing his role as a touring member of the Eagles. The project runs parallel to his 50 Years From Home Tour.