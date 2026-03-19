Book A Tee Time Today

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Dub and Jason are out enjoying a beautiful day on the Bartram Trail Golf Course. At Bartram Trail Golf Club, they are all about community. Whether it’s their Monday trivia…
Dub and Jason are out enjoying a beautiful day on the Bartram Trail Golf Course. At Bartram Trail Golf Club, they are all about community. Whether it's their Monday trivia nights, Wednesday family nights where kids eat free, or hosting golf tournaments to help raise money for community projects and non-profits! Don’t forget to check out the bar and delicious food at Tavern on the Trail while you are there!
Bartram is a Championship public golf course just minutes from Augusta National. A top choice for visiting golfers during Masters Week, offering private-club level conditions, exceptional service, and limited tee time availability. Click here for more information.