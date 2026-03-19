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Maren Morris Unveils Summer DreamGIRL Tour With Red Rocks Symphony Show

Maren Morris has announced the dreamGIRL Tour, a 12-date summer run across North America kicking off June 13 in Calgary, Alberta, and wrapping July 25 at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Maren Morris performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration on December 31, 2025 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

Maren Morris has announced the dreamGIRL Tour, a 12-date summer run across North America kicking off June 13 in Calgary, Alberta, and wrapping July 25 at KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, Montana. The announcement comes as Morris continues her spring Dreamsicle Tour, which runs through May 3 and includes upcoming stops in Nashville, Indiana; Greenville, South Carolina; Miami and Orlando, Florida; and Austin, Houston, and Dallas, Texas.

The summer run is framed as an intimate live experience featuring a curated setlist drawing from all four of Morris's albums, including material from her 2016 breakthrough debut, Hero. Morris has demonstrated consistent box office strength this touring cycle, with her Rooftop at Pier 17 show in New York grossing more than $205,000.

The dreamGIRL Tour routing spans from the Canadian Rockies to the Pacific Northwest, with stops including the San Diego County Fair, Uptown Theatre Napa, The Mountain Winery, Yaamava' Theater, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Scout Willis supports on select dates.

The July 19 Red Rocks date stands out as the tour's marquee event, featuring Morris alongside the Colorado Symphony, with The Highwomen and Brittney Spencer as openers.

Morris is booked worldwide by WME's Kirk Sommer and managed by Janet Weir of Red Light Management.

The presale began yesterday, March 18, via MarenMorris.com with a special Lunatics code. General on-sale follows March 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Resale options are available through StubHub.

Maren MorrisScout Willis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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