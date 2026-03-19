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Spring Break, Andy Reid, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

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  1. NFL Head Coach Andy Reid is turning 68 today. What team is Andy currently the head coach for: The Chiefs, the Bills, or the Vikings?
  2. 95 years ago today, the state of Nevada legalized gambling. What is the capital of Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno, or Carson City?
  3. According to a new survey, Orlando is the top Spring Break destination this year. What year did Universal Studios Florida open: 1990, 1992, or 1994?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. The Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Carson City
  3. 1992

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

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CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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