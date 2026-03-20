Florida Georgia Line Reunites With Unexpected Onstage Performance

Florida Georgia Line took everyone by surprise by getting back together on stage after four years during Broken Bow Records' late-night show in Nashville. This was their first performance together since they decided to go their separate ways in 2022. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played “You Make It Easy,” a song they co-wrote with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt, which became a No. 1 hit for Jason Aldean in 2018. Aldean was the main attraction at the event.

While on stage, Hubbard called Kelley his “brother,” hinting at a repaired relationship. The Grammy-nominated duo chose to take a break in February 2022, with their last show taking place in August that year. Hubbard recently explained the split wasn’t as sensational as it seemed, saying in a podcast interview in December, “There's not a good guy, bad guy in this equation.”

Kelley wanted to pursue a solo career but still keep the group alive. Hubbard emphasized the necessity of setting boundaries due to creative differences. “We both accepted it way before the internet accepted it,” he admitted.

Hubbard mentioned he hadn’t talked much to Kelley lately. “We're going on a hike, I miss the guy I was partners with for 10 years,” he said. They reconnected for a family ski trip in Idaho this month, joined by their wives, Hayley and Brittney.

Kelley confirmed the renewed friendship with Hubbard, stressing how crucial it was to fix their relationship. “Right now, I think working on our brotherhood is top-tier, most important for us,” he said. “But I think time will tell.”