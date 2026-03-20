Jake Worthington Wears a Hard Hat on Stage During Performance with Riley Green

In case you missed it, Riley Green was hit by a cell phone thrown by a concertgoer during a show in Australia. The country crooner was left bleeding and ended up needing five stitches. The perpetrator was caught and escorted outside the venue.

Green took the incident in stride after the individual was kicked out. He joked with fans about how he is still fortunate that the phone was not an iPhone 12; it would have hurt. He also posted on his Instagram Stories a meme about phone belt holders and joked he would be passing them around now before every performance.

His tourmate Jake Worthington also addressed the situation by doing something hilarious in one of their performances.

Jake Worthington Protects Himself While on Stage with Riley Green

After the incident, Green had Randy Houser, Braxton Keith, and Worthington on stage to perform a cover of “Dixieland Delight” by Alabama. Worthington did not take any chances of getting hit with a flying cell phone and decided to perform wearing a hard hat.

Fans were laughing at Worthington’s subtle action to address the situation. While some praised his quick thinking and ingenuity in finding a hard hat just lying around backstage.