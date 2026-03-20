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Offering Dine-In, To Go, & Catering

Got a graduation, birthday party, or wedding coming up? Let Kent’s Drive-In in Thomson take the stress off your plate! They offer catering with their famous club sandwiches, chicken finger…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Kent’s Drive-In
Kent’s Drive-In

Got a graduation, birthday party, or wedding coming up? Let Kent’s Drive-In in Thomson take the stress off your plate! They offer catering with their famous club sandwiches, chicken finger trays, and chicken wing platters in flavors like lemon pepper, barbecue, or naked. They also partner with local caterers throughout the CSRA to make your event even easier.

On the go between ballfields or just not in the mood to cook? Kent’s has you covered with delicious options like fried chicken, hamburger steaks, liver and gizzards, burgers, plus their must-try coleslaw and desserts. They may not have everything—but they’ve got a whole lot! Come see why Kent’s has been a Thomson tradition for over 60 years.

cateringKent's Drive-In
Alex CauthrenEditor
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