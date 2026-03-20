Reese Witherspoon, Pawn Stars, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Actress Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her birthday today. Which movie came out first: "Legally Blonde" or "Sweet Home Alabama"?
- Rick Harrison for the show Pawn Stars is also celebrating a birthday this weekend. Where is his Gold and Silver Pawn Shop located?
- 98 years ago today, Mr. Rogers was born. Fill in the blank on the famous Mr. Rogers phrase: "It's a beautiful day in the _____________."
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Legally Blonde
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Neighborhood
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.