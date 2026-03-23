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Brett Young, Billy Ray Cyrus, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Brett Young
Sammy Anderson
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  1. Brett Young is turning 45 today. Brett was a great athlete in college before an injury forced him to focus on music full time. What sport did Brett play in college: Baseball, Football, or Basketball?
  2. On this day back in 1998, "Titanic" won 11 Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet played the two main characters in the movie. What were their characters' names?
  3. 34 years ago today, Billy Ray Cyrus released one of his biggest songs "Achy Breaky Heart." From 2006-2011, he played Robby Ray Stewart on what hit Disney Channel show?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Baseball
  2. Jack and Kate
  3. Hannah Montana

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Billy Ray CyrusBrett YoungLeonardo DiCaprio
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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