Randall King Halts Tour to Focus on Mental Health and Faith

Randall King has announced he is pausing his touring career to focus on his faith, mental health, and family, citing a need for personal reflection and professional support. King, 35, shared the news in a candid social media post on March 18.

"It's easy to get lost in this world," King wrote. "Sometimes you have no idea how deep into it you are until you step back and look. Over the past couple weeks, I've dug deep and taken a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change because not only have my choices affected myself, they have affected the people I love the most."

King said his faith was central to the decision. "My faith comes first, and right now I don't feel right stepping on stage without the confidence that I'm living as the man God has called me to be," he wrote. "For that reason, I'm pausing touring for the time being. I'm actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health/mental health, and my family."

Despite acknowledging how integral touring has been to his life over the past decade, King emphasized that authenticity had to come first. "It's so hard for me to cancel shows because touring has been my life for the last decade," he wrote. "But for the sake of my faith, my family, and my fans, I have to be authentic in this change in my life, and walk by Faith."

King expressed hope for recovery and a return to the stage. "Let me take this time, commit to getting well, and through this, return stronger, focused, and more grateful than ever," he wrote. "I've always looked at music as a way to heal, but this is bigger than music. I appreciate any prayers you have. Through God's grace and mercy, I will rise from this and see y'all soon."

Several upcoming appearances have been canceled or postponed, including festival dates and a string of shows across Texas, Arizona, and California. His next scheduled performances are set for April 10 at the Waller County Fairgrounds in Hempstead, Texas, and April 11 at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth.