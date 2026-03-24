Jelly Roll Updates Fans on Physical and Mental Health

Over the past years, Jelly Roll has been on a noticeable health journey. He’s reportedly lost 275 pounds; people start calling him “veggie roll.” In a recent TikTok video, the “Thorns” singer opened up about where he stands physically and mentally before embarking on a tour with Post Malone.

Jelly Roll on His Healthier Lifestyle

Roll turned to social media to give fans an update on his physical and mental health. “When I first started walking and running, I realised that, even though I didn't see what it was doing for my physical health for the first couple of months, because that's just how training works, it helped me so much in my emotional health, my mental health, my emotional wellness”.

He added, “Man, just go take you a walk, and really sort through your thoughts. David Goggins says, ‘You gotta go beat that b**** out of you first thing in the morning’”.

Encouraging Message

Aside from keeping up with a healthier lifestyle, the Tennessee native also encouraged fans to look after themselves. “So yeah, I instantly go from being angry about things to running and meditating and turning into praying for them. It's just crazy how fast my mind shifts just in that one hour of cardio I do every morning. But it doesn't have to be an hour, y'all. It could be 15 minutes, it could be 10 minutes. Like, start somewhere, anywhere. Today is a great day to start. Love y'all”.