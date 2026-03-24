Check out the Just Beds Anniversary Sale and get a great deal on the best mattresses! Just Beds is your locally owned hometown mattress store. Don’t just buy any mattress, buy a Just Beds bed! Let the Dream Team at Just Beds help you get your best sleep at the best price! For over 35 years, Just Beds has been your hometown mattress store! Come see their dream experts today! They offer all of the top name brands, including Serta, Beautyrest, and more. Don't miss their low-price guarantee and interest-free buying options. Shop at one of their four locations today! Click here to learn more.