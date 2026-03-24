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Shaboozey and Jelly Roll Score Third Straight No. 1 With ‘Amen’ on Country Charts

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll have topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart dated March 28, with “Amen” rising a spot to No. 1, reaching 32.9 million audience impressions for the week of…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Shaboozey and Jelly Roll
Julian Hamilton via Getty Images / Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll have topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart dated March 28, with "Amen" rising a spot to No. 1, reaching 32.9 million audience impressions for the week of March 13-19, according to Luminate. "Amen" also ranks as the Mediabase country panel's most played and most heard song for the March 15-21 tracking period, ascending one place to No. 1 on that chart as well.

The collaboration marks Shaboozey's third Country Airplay chart-topper, following "Good News" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Jelly Roll earns his ninth No. 1 in as many visits to the chart, dating to his first, "Son of a Sinner," in 2023, the longest active streak among all acts. Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" falls a spot to No. 2 on the Mediabase chart, with sizable declines in impressions and spins on Billboard Country Airplay as well.

Two new Top 10 entries appeared on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. Tucker Wetmore notches his third Country Airplay Top 10 as "Brunette" bumps from No. 12 to No. 10 with 17 million impressions, up 8%. Riley Green's "Change My Mind" also surges into the Top 10, with Green rising to No. 3 among the week's largest-impression movers.

Kane Brown launches "Woman" at No. 23 on Country Airplay, 10 years and one month after he first reached the survey. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has tallied 14 Top 10s, including 12 No. 1s, and recently signed a new multi-album, global deal with Sony Music Nashville, where he has been for a decade.

Additional chart movement includes Nate Smith's "After Midnight" featuring Tyler Hubbard advancing to No. 29 with notable impressions and spins gains; Bailey Zimmerman's "Chevy Silverado" moving to No. 18 and entering the Top 20; Blake Shelton's "Let Him in Anyway" returning to the Top 50 at No. 49; Chase Matthew's "Holdin' It Down" debuting at No. 50; and Greylan James achieving his first Top 40 with "Water at a Wedding," moving to No. 40.

Jelly RollShaboozey
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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