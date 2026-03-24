Shaboozey and Jelly Roll Score Third Straight No. 1 With ‘Amen’ on Country Charts

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll have topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart dated March 28, with "Amen" rising a spot to No. 1, reaching 32.9 million audience impressions for the week of March 13-19, according to Luminate. "Amen" also ranks as the Mediabase country panel's most played and most heard song for the March 15-21 tracking period, ascending one place to No. 1 on that chart as well.

The collaboration marks Shaboozey's third Country Airplay chart-topper, following "Good News" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." Jelly Roll earns his ninth No. 1 in as many visits to the chart, dating to his first, "Son of a Sinner," in 2023, the longest active streak among all acts. Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" falls a spot to No. 2 on the Mediabase chart, with sizable declines in impressions and spins on Billboard Country Airplay as well.

Two new Top 10 entries appeared on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. Tucker Wetmore notches his third Country Airplay Top 10 as "Brunette" bumps from No. 12 to No. 10 with 17 million impressions, up 8%. Riley Green's "Change My Mind" also surges into the Top 10, with Green rising to No. 3 among the week's largest-impression movers.