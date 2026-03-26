CMA Fest Announces Stacked Lineup for Outdoor Stages

The countdown to CMA Fest 2026 just got even more exciting. One of country music’s most anticipated events of the year is shaping up to be a can’t-miss weekend, especially after the Country Music Association just revealed the stacked lineup for its free outdoor stages.

Performers for CMA Fest 2026 are Country Music’s Who’s Who

Set for June 4-7, CMA Fest will take over Nashville once again. While popular headliners will take over the stadium shows, the free outdoor stages have that “festival feel.” For four days, country music fans will be treated to live performances by hundreds of artists.

From up-and-coming artists to more well-known performers, these are the performers who will take over the various outdoor stages during the festival.

Chevy Riverfront Stage

One of the festival’s main outdoor stages, the Chevy Riverfront Stage will feature an eclectic mix of hitmakers including Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Cooper Alan, Dasha, Drew Baldridge, Dylan Marlowe, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Josh Ross, Kaitlin Butts, Kameron Marlowe, Lauren Alaina, Mackenzie Carpenter, Maddox Batson, Marcus King, Max McNown, Midland, Molly Tuttle, Nate Smith, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Russell Dickerson, Shane Smith & The Saints, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tigirlily Gold, Tucker Wetmore, Ty Myers, Tyler Braden, Vincent Mason, and Waylon Wyatt.

Dr Pepper Amp Stage

Dr Pepper Amp Stage will host the following performers: Angie K, Billy Dean, Blanco Brown, Canaan Smith, Cody Hibbard, Craig Campbell, Dave Fenley, Drake Milligan, Emily Ann Roberts, Erin Kinsey, Greylan James, John Morgan, Kaylee Bell, Kaylee Rose, Kolby Cooper, Late Night Thoughts, Leanna Crawford, Melissa Etheridge, Noeline Hofmann, Pam Tillis, Pecos & the Rooftops, Shaylen, The Jack Wharff Band, The War And Treaty, Travis Bolt, Travis Denning, Ty Herndon, Tyler Farr, Uncle Kracker, and Willow Avalon.

Chevy Vibes Stage

Chevy Vibes Stage will be the venue for the following artists’ performances: Adrien Nunez, Alana Springsteen, Ashland Craft, Austin Snell, Bellah Mae, Caylee Hammack, Chase McDaniel, Colt Ford, Dax, Drake White, Frankie Ballard, Graham Barham, Hannah McFarland, Jade Eagleson, Karley Scott Collins, Kelsey Hart, Lanie Gardner, Lauren Watkins, Mack Geiger, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Maggie Antone, Mark Wills, Melanie Dyer, Neal McCoy, Owen Riegling, Shane Profitt, Sister Hazel, Tayler Holder, Walker Montgomery, and Willie Jones.

Good Molecules Reverb Stage

If you’re looking for new talent to watch out for, head over to the Good Molecules Reverb Stage. The lineup for this stage includes Abbey Cone, Alex Lambert, Alexandra Kay, Atlus, Ava Hall, Belle Frantz, Blake Proehl, Brad Cox, Bryan Andrews, Cassidy Daniels, Cody Lohden, Eli Winders, Elizabeth Nichols, Gareth, Jacob Hackworth, Jamie MacDonald, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Jenna Davis, John Foster, Julia Cole, Just Jayne, Kevin Powers, The Kruse Brothers, MaRynn Taylor, McCoy Moore, Myles Morgan, Preston Cooper, Scoot Teasley, Sophia Scott, Stella Lefty, Timmy McKeever, Trey Lewis, Tyce Delk, Tyler Nance, Wesko, and Will Moseley.

Wrangler Remix Stage

Since four stages are not enough to house hundreds of talented country music artists, CMA Fest is introducing a new stage this year, the Wrangler Remix Stage. This stage will feature Alli Walker, Aniston Pate, Ashley Kutcher, Benny G, BODHI, Bottomland, Brooke Lee, Carson Wallace, CECE, Chancey Williams, Chandler Walters, Clayton Mullen, Cole Goodwin, Dalton Davis, Emily Nenni, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, Hayden Blount, Hayden Coffman, Highway Home, Hogslop String Band, Jake Banfield, Jay Webb, Kat Luna, Lil Man J, Lily Meola, Matt Cooper, Payton Smith, ROME from Sublime with Rome, SKEEZ, Sons of Habit, Sterling Elza, The Wilder Blue, Trey Pendley, and Tyla Rodrigues.

Festivalgoers will have various ticketing options, ranging from four-night passes to single-night tickets, to watch the headliners inside the stadium. Upgraded and VIP packages are also available.

Part of the proceeds from the music festival will support the CMA Foundation’s different charitable initiatives nationwide.