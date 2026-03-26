Kenny Chesney, MLB, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
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- Kenny Chesney is turning 58 today. True or False: Kenny's real first name is Arnold.
- Rock star Steven Tyler is turning 78 today. What legendary rock band is Steven the lead singer for: Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, or Guns N Roses?
- Today is Opening Day for Major League Baseball. The LA Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight on NBC. True or False: The Diamondbacks are one of the few teams in Major League Baseball that have not won a World Series.
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- Aerosmith
- False
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.