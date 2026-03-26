Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Kenny Chesney, MLB, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Kenny Chesney is wearing a gray t-shirt and ball cap holding up a guitar on stage.
Ethan Milller/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric
  1. Kenny Chesney is turning 58 today. True or False: Kenny's real first name is Arnold.
  2. Rock star Steven Tyler is turning 78 today. What legendary rock band is Steven the lead singer for: Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, or Guns N Roses?
  3. Today is Opening Day for Major League Baseball. The LA Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight on NBC. True or False: The Diamondbacks are one of the few teams in Major League Baseball that have not won a World Series.

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. False
  2. Aerosmith
  3. False

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Kenny ChesneyMajor League Baseball
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Brett Young
The Kicks Wake Up KrewBrett Young, Billy Ray Cyrus, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Reese Witherspoon
The Kicks Wake Up KrewReese Witherspoon, Pawn Stars, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Spring Break Travel
The Kicks Wake Up KrewSpring Break, Andy Reid, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect