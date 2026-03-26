Randy Owen Honors Keith Urban with the Angels Among Us Award

During a special presentation at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Randy Owen surprised Keith Urban with the Angels Among Us Award for his long-standing support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause he’s been supporting for more than two decades.

Keith Urban on Why it Matters

Urban managed to raise over $ 1 billion for advancing research and treatment at St. Jude Hospital for children with cancer and other diseases. Urban said of the recognition, “Being recognized with the Angels Among Us Award is not something I take lightly. I've witnessed the courage shown by the children and families at St. Jude for more than 20 years, and it never ceases to amaze me. By standing together, we've been able to help St. Jude continue advancing research and treatment for children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is an absolute honor to stand behind a mission this meaningful.”

Urban first visited the hospital in 1998 and has since been participating in benefits, meeting and spending time with patients and their families, sharing stories and musical moments.

What’s Next for Him?

Urban had a busy 2025. He just concluded his High and Alive World Tour, wrapped up The Road on CBS, and HIGH in Vegas residency. His 2026 is as busy as the previous year. He is scheduled to perform in various music festivals including the Gulf Coast Jam, Country Summer Music Festival, Lakefront Music Fest, Country Thunder Wisconsin, and Big Valley Jamboree.