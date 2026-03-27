Alan Jackson Launches New Country Festival in West Palm Beach With Ella Langley, Old Dominion

Alan Jackson is spearheading the first-ever Alan Jackson's Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest, a multi-day event blending music, coastal culture, and elevated hospitality set for June 12–13 at The Palm Beaches Waterfront Commons in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ella Langley, Old Dominion, and Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band will headline the festival, which also includes Dylan Scott, Clint Black, Shenandoah, John Anderson, Rodney Atkins, Jimmy Buffett tribute band Jammy Buffet, and Allen Stone. Comedian Dusty Slay will host. Additional performers are expected to be announced.

Jackson directly played a role in the fest's creation and conceptualization. He shared in a statement: "I've gotten to enjoy so many experiences at my concerts over the years. I'm not touring anymore, but I like the idea of still being able to give people an opportunity to have a 'Good Time' and enjoy some great country music while they do."

The festival aims to capture the vibe of "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," Jackson's triple-platinum, CMA, and ACM Award-winning song that spent more than two months at the top of the charts in the summer of 2003. The West Palm Beach location is where Jackson filmed the classic music video for the song and where he once had a home, enjoying the area's coastal lifestyle and boating culture.

"After 15 years of working with Alan, I've seen how much the beach lifestyle and that 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' mindset mean to him," longtime Alan Jackson tour manager and Peachtree Entertainment CEO Nathan Baugh said in a statement. "It's not just a song — it's how he lives. This festival is a natural extension of that. At Peachtree, we focus on creating real, memorable experiences, and this one is special because it's rooted in Alan's story and a place he's always loved."

The festival will offer VIP experiences, including elevated chef-curated food and beverage offerings, dedicated entrances, air-conditioned spaces, and premium platform viewing options, with more details to be announced. Tickets — available as single-day, weekend, VIP, and hotel/ticket packages — go on sale today, March 27, at 5oclocksomewherefest.com. The festival has partnered with StubHub for a fan-to-fan ticket exchange, giving fans access to sold-out ticket types and verified resale inventory.