Reba, Lady Gaga, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Reba is celebrating a birthday this weekend. One of her most recognizable songs is "Fancy." What year id she release that song: 1990, 1992, or 1993?
- Lady Gaga is also celebrating a birthday this weekend. What is Lady Gaga's real name: Lauren, Alison, or Stefani?
- Today is Opening Day for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves currently play at Truist Park. Where did they play from 1997-2016?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- 1990
- Stefani
- Turner Field
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.