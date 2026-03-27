This Day in Country History: March 27

March 27 has seen some interesting and notable events and performances by country music artists, including Country Music Hall of Fame inductions, a 50th-anniversary bash, and a serious accident that left a singer with a broken leg.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music has celebrated the following events on March 27:

2012: Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, headlined for the first time at the prestigious Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This was a sold-out show, and they performed fan favorites like "We Owned the Night," "Love Don't Live Here," and "Need You Now."

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, headlined for the first time at the prestigious Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This was a sold-out show, and they performed fan favorites like "We Owned the Night," "Love Don't Live Here," and "Need You Now." 2018: The Country Music Hall of Fame elected Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West, and Johnny Gimbel. Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley, and Connie Smith performed at this milestone event, while Brenda Lee, Trisha Yearwood, and Emmylou Harris helped induct Dottie West.

The Country Music Hall of Fame elected Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West, and Johnny Gimbel. Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley, and Connie Smith performed at this milestone event, while Brenda Lee, Trisha Yearwood, and Emmylou Harris helped induct Dottie West. 2021: Thomas Rhett had a milestone when his hit song "What's Your Country Song?" spent 16 weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. As of August 9, 2024, this song had a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Thomas Rhett had a milestone when his hit song "What's Your Country Song?" spent 16 weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. As of August 9, 2024, this song had a 2x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 2024: Multi-Platinum country music superstar Blake Shelton played Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois, during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The show featured his chart-topping "Doin' What She Likes," and guest performances by Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

Cultural Milestones

Concerts and celebrations that influenced country music culture on this day include:

2014: Former country music star and now pop queen Taylor Swift performed the first of three concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The tour promoted her Red album.

Former country music star and now pop queen Taylor Swift performed the first of three concerts at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The tour promoted her Red album. 2015: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit titled Dylan, Cash, and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City exhibition. During its run through December 31, 2016, there were live performances, songwriter sessions, curator talks, and family programs.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit titled Dylan, Cash, and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City exhibition. During its run through December 31, 2016, there were live performances, songwriter sessions, curator talks, and family programs. 2017: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced it would celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2017, with an all-day event featuring performances, speeches, spoken word sessions, and guitar and songwriter workshops in the Taylor Swift Education Center.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced it would celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2017, with an all-day event featuring performances, speeches, spoken word sessions, and guitar and songwriter workshops in the Taylor Swift Education Center. 2018: Chris Young and Rhonda Vincent were among the performers at the tribute to the late Daryl Singletary. This event, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, was free and open to the public.

Chris Young and Rhonda Vincent were among the performers at the tribute to the late Daryl Singletary. This event, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, was free and open to the public. 2025: The Mississippi Country Music Trail gave the Nashville singer/songwriter Craig Wiseman a trail marker in Hattisburg, Mississippi. The organization gives trail marker honors to musicians and artists who have made significant contributions to the local culture.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These memorable events happened on March 27:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music stars faced challenges and changes on this day, including:

2002: Country music artist Lyle Lovett was severely injured when he was trampled by a bull while working on his uncle's farm in Texas. He suffered several broken bones in his lower leg, and the doctors said it could take six to eight months for Lovett to recover.

Country music artist Lyle Lovett was severely injured when he was trampled by a bull while working on his uncle's farm in Texas. He suffered several broken bones in his lower leg, and the doctors said it could take six to eight months for Lovett to recover. 2007: Wynonna Judd filed for divorce after her husband, Dan R. Roach, was arrested. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, and Judd stated she filed due to irreconcilable differences.

Wynonna Judd filed for divorce after her husband, Dan R. Roach, was arrested. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, and Judd stated she filed due to irreconcilable differences. 2013: The frontman for the Randy Rogers band, Randy Rogers, married his sweetheart, Chelsea Cai Dowlearn, in Hawaii. In addition, another member of the Randy Rogers Band, bass player Jon Richardson, married his sweetie, Andy Overton, on another Hawaiian island on the same day.

The frontman for the Randy Rogers band, Randy Rogers, married his sweetheart, Chelsea Cai Dowlearn, in Hawaii. In addition, another member of the Randy Rogers Band, bass player Jon Richardson, married his sweetie, Andy Overton, on another Hawaiian island on the same day. 2020: The popular Country Thunder Florida Music Festival was originally scheduled on this day but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Country stars Eric Church, Kane Brown, and Dierks Bentley were to have performed at this festival.