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Adam Sandler, Louisiana, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the Adam Sandler: Love You Netflix NY Special Screening at The Paris Theatre on August 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

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  1. According to Forbes, Adam Sandler was the highest paid actor last year. He brought in over $48 million. In the 1998 movie, "The Waterboy", what was Adam's character's name: Ricky, Jackie, or Bobby?
  2. According to a new article, Louisiana is the most stressed out state in the country. What is the capital of Louisiana: New Orleans, Lafayette, or Baton Rouge?
  3. Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Justin Moore are all celebrating birthdays today. Of the three of them, who is the oldest?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Bobby Boucher
  2. Baton Rouge
  3. Justin Moore

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Adam SandlerJustin MooreThomas Rhett
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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