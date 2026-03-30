Adam Sandler, Louisiana, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
- According to Forbes, Adam Sandler was the highest paid actor last year. He brought in over $48 million. In the 1998 movie, "The Waterboy", what was Adam's character's name: Ricky, Jackie, or Bobby?
- According to a new article, Louisiana is the most stressed out state in the country. What is the capital of Louisiana: New Orleans, Lafayette, or Baton Rouge?
- Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, and Justin Moore are all celebrating birthdays today. Of the three of them, who is the oldest?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- Bobby Boucher
- Baton Rouge
- Justin Moore
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.