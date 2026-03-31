Morgan Wallen Posts Studio Photo Ahead of Stadium Tour Launch in April

Morgan Wallen is teasing fans with new music just weeks before he kicks off his 2026 stadium tour.

"I guess it's about time I come out of hibernation for a bit," the singer, 32, wrote on Instagram Thursday (March 26). The post went mega-viral, garnering more than 500,000 likes, and included photos from a recording studio.

As excitement builds ahead of the Still the Problem Tour, which kicks off in Minneapolis on April 10, one photo caught fans' attention showing Wallen laughing gleefully with a soundboard in the background. A separate snapshot features comedian Theo Von wearing a headset, hinting he may be delivering live show introductions during the run.

Ever since Wallen dropped the tour's name, Still the Problem, fans have suspected he was hinting at a deluxe version of his chart-topping 2025 album, I'm the Problem. A deluxe release timed to the April 10 kickoff, which falls on a Friday, would be ideal timing.

Speculation has also centered on a possible connection to Drake. Wallen linked up with the Toronto rapper for his Houston pre-show walk-out during the 2025 run, fueling rumors of an appearance on an extended version of the I'm the Problem track "Interlude." A deluxe version would likely also include a "Miami" remix featuring Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, as well as his cover of "Graveyard Whistling," which hit all streaming services Oct. 17, 2025.

I'm the Problem, released May 16, 2025, via Big Loud/Mercury Records, spans 37 tracks and features collaborations with Eric Church, Post Malone, Tate McRae, HARDY, and ERNEST.