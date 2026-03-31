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The Titanic, The Eiffel Tower, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
The Titanic, The Eiffel Tower, &amp; More &#8211; Can&#8217;t Beat Cody
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  1. 108 years ago today, Daylight Saving Time went into effect. There are two states that don't practice Daylight Saving Time. One is Hawaii, what is the other one: Arizona, New Mexico, or Montana?
  2. On this day back in 1889, construction on the Eiffel Tower was completed. Where is the Eiffel Tower?
  3. Today back in 1909, construction began on the Titanic. What year did the Titanic sink: 1912, 1914, or 1915?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. Arizona
  2. Paris, France
  3. 1912

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

The titanic
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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