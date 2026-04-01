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Lady A, Tiger Woods, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric. Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
ACM Party For A Cause: The Joint - Lady A

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 01: (L-R) Recording artists Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during the ACM Party For A Cause: The Joint at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM
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  1. Hilary Scott from Lady A is celebrating a birthday today. What year did the Lady A Pavilion open at Evans Towne Center Park: 2009, 2010, or 2011?
  2. 59 years ago today, the Country Music Hall of Fame opening in Nashville. Which artist was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame first: George Jones or Merle Haggard?
  3. Tiger Woods has officially announced that he won't be playing in the Masters next week. Tiger always wears the same color on the Sunday of a golf tournament. What is that color?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.

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Answers:

  1. 2011
  2. George Jones
  3. Red

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Lady ATiger Woods
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
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