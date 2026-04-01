Lady A, Tiger Woods, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- Hilary Scott from Lady A is celebrating a birthday today. What year did the Lady A Pavilion open at Evans Towne Center Park: 2009, 2010, or 2011?
- 59 years ago today, the Country Music Hall of Fame opening in Nashville. Which artist was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame first: George Jones or Merle Haggard?
- Tiger Woods has officially announced that he won't be playing in the Masters next week. Tiger always wears the same color on the Sunday of a golf tournament. What is that color?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- 2011
- George Jones
- Red
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.