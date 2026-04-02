Thomas Rhett, First Movie Theater, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
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- 124 years ago today, the first movie theater in Los Angeles opened. True or False: This theater was also the first movie theater in the United States.
- Today is National Ride Your Horse To A Bar Day. Toby Keith released a song in 2002 called "Beer For My Horses". Who sang on that song with Toby?
- Thomas Rhett said that his go-to karaoke song is "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion. That song was featured on the soundtrack for what blockbuster 1997 movie?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric.
Answers:
- False
- Willie Nelson
- Titanic
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.